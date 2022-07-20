Leon Co. investing $5.4 million to old Concord School renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County was awarded a $3.6 million Community Development Block Grant for the restoration of the Concord School in Miccosukee.

In addition, Congress allocated the county $1 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for renovations, and the county matched with $850,000 to revitalize the property and the building.

“Our plan to make that structure contemporary is a serious one,” said County Commissioner for District 1 Bill Proctor.

Proctor said the soundness, and how in-tact the structure was gives them a solid base foundation for renovations.

“There will be rooms for mentoring, after school and educational functions,” Proctor said.

Proctor said there will be community rooms for receptions, family reunions and social gatherings.

“It has recreational value now. Before, its total comprehensive value to the community as a site for finds and family to come and celebrate life and do the things that springtime, summer, winter, fall bring,” Proctor said of the baseball fields also located on the property.

Proctor said the total $5.4 million dollar investment will help restore the building’s usage for 40 or 50 years.

“It will have state of the art, hopefully, the logistics of Wi-Fi, the technical abilities that old buildings simply don’t have,” Proctor said. “We’re merging if you will, taking the best of which is old to what is now.”

Proctor said he sees the structure becoming a vibrant community center “involving after-school activities for mentoring girls and boys.”

The county has not yet spoken with a contractor about the renovations, and there is no timeline for construction at this time, but Proctor said he will be in attendance at the first event that’s held.

