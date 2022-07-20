LIST: Back to school start dates and events in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2022-23 school year is less than a month away for the Big Bend and South Georgia. WCTV has compiled a list of each district’s start date for your reference.

BIG BEND

Leon County: Aug. 10

Calhoun County: Aug. 10

Franklin County: Aug. 10

Gadsden County: Aug. 10

Hamilton County: Aug. 10

Jackson County: Aug. 10

Jefferson County: Aug. 10

Lafayette County: Aug. 10

Liberty County: Aug. 10

Madison County: PreK-9th grade Aug. 10 10th-12th grade Aug. 12

Suwannee County: Aug. 10

Taylor County: Aug. 10

Wakulla County: Aug. 11

SOUTH GEORGIA

Mitchell County: Aug. 1

Early County: Aug. 2

Colquitt County: Aug. 3

Miller County: Aug. 3

Clinch County: Aug. 4

Seminole County: Aug. 4

Lowndes County: Aug. 5

Cook County: Aug. 5

Echols County: Aug. 5

Lanier County: Aug. 5

Valdosta City Schools: Aug. 8

Thomas County: Aug. 8

Thomasville City Schools: Aug. 8

Brooks County: Aug. 8

Grady County: Aug. 8

Decatur County: Aug. 10

To help kick off back-to-school season, organizations are hosting free events to prepare students across the area with school supplies, services and other essentials.

In Tallahassee, an Education, Healthcare and Wellness Back-to-School Giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will offer health screening services, live entertainment, food trucks and much more. It will take place in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot located at 2526 South Monroe St.

A Back-to-School Backpack and BBQ in Taylor County will feature a free barbecue lunch served with a free backpack for children. That event will take place on Saturday, July 30, starting at 11 a.m. The San Pedro Baptist Church, located at 4420 San Pedro Road in Perry, will host the barbecue.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 The Tau Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and The Pi Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are hosting their 5th annual School Supply Drive. They will be providing 300 backpacks and school supplies to youth in Gadsden County at Chattahoochee Elementary School, 335 Maple Street.

That drive will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organizations intend to focus on critical issues, including shelter and financial means.

If you have a back-to-school event you want to share with the public, send an email to the WCTV newsroom.

