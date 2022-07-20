Local realtors step in to assist with FAMU housing shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a few weeks before the start of classes, hundreds of freshmen learned they were without a place to live on FAMU’s campus.

For Texas native and incoming freshman, Cenise Chopp, this isn’t the experience she was anticipating, facing a housing crisis.

Chopp is currently living on campus for summer school, but recently learned she has no housing for the fall. She says the process of finding an off-campus apartment has not been an easy one. Especially since she’s dealing with apartment shopping for the first time alone.

“I’m having to learn how to sign leases on my own, guarantors and all that. Like stuff that I never thought I was going to have to think about my first year,” Chopp said.

The university announced that it will provide a stipend for students who have been waitlisted to help them pay for off-campus living. However, Chopp said she was told that she missed the deadline to make the waitlist, and that the stipend would only apply to students on it.

“This is like a really big thing with my mom because, not only do I not have somewhere to live as a freshman, but I’m in a whole other state,” Chopp said.

She shared that FAMU is her dream school, but with housing up in the air, and no transportation for off-campus living, returning in the fall might not be possible for her.

“It’s just a lot of unforeseen financial things that I didn’t know that I was going to have to do,” she said.

That’s where local realtors are stepping in. After learning about the housing crisis, several realtors have reached out to the university offering to help find alternatives.

“I do-do short term rentals, so because of that I had a few things,” said Rennai Kelly, a Broker with Regal Homes.

Kelly said when she heard the news, she knew she wanted to help and has since been trying to compile a list of affordable housing options for waitlisted students. Kelly said with the school year so close availability across the city is limited, but she’s dedicated to helping.

“With the short-term rentals, a lot of the owners are already paying for the utilities for the property so that can offset that,” she said.

Other realtors searching for off-campus living solutions includes Christic Henry, a FAMU alum who said she is also dedicated to helping during the housing shortage.

Chopp said she’s hoping to find a place in close proximity to the university since she does not have a car.

Kelly said she won’t stop looking for solutions for students like Cenise until she knows they all have somewhere to stay.

