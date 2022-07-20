Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 20, 2022

Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 20, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Numerous showers and storms earlier today are mostly gone - just a slight chance of showers this evening.

Still a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow, then slightly lower chances Friday, and a bit drier beyond that by Saturday, and hotter, too, with mid 90s coming back.

The tropics remain quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 20, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: July 20, 2022
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 19, 2022
Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 19, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 19, 2022