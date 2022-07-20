Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Numerous showers and storms earlier today are mostly gone - just a slight chance of showers this evening.

Still a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow, then slightly lower chances Friday, and a bit drier beyond that by Saturday, and hotter, too, with mid 90s coming back.

The tropics remain quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.