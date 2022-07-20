Monkeypox cases on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Monkeypox is on the rise in the United States, including in Florida and Georgia, but no local cases.

The CDC reported 2,108 cases nationwide, including 180 in Florida and 132 in Georgia, as of July 18.

There are no cases reported in North Florida and South Georgia, according to the Florida Department of Health and Georgia Department of Health.

In Georgia, all cases have been in the Atlanta Metro Area, according to the Georgia DOH.

In Florida, most cases have been reported in Broward and Miami Dade Counties, according to the Florida DOH.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme at the Florida State University College of Medicine said many of the cases in these outbreaks are among gay men and the virus is not very contagious.

Dr. Van Durme says the rare virus is spread through close skin to skin or respiratory contact.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that last two to four weeks.

Dr. Van Durme said the case numbers are likely higher than what’s been report because testing is limited and people may spread the virus without knowing it.

“We’re not catching all the cases, especially people that never have the skin findings. They get a fever and headache, and they assume it’s the flu or something else. They never get tested and they potentially spread it. That’s the risk we are currently wrestling with,” Dr. Van Durme said.

Over the last couple of weeks, testing and vaccines have become more widely available, according to Dr. Van Durme.

To prevent the spread, doctors advise you to avoid sick people and if you experience flu like symptoms or a rash, go see your doctors, stay away from others and get tested.

