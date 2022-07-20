Advertisement

Nurse gets year in prison for replacing fentanyl with saline

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida hospital has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.

Court records show 36-year-old Monique Carter was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. She pleaded guilty in April to tampering with a consumer product.

According to the plea agreement, Carter was working at a Jacksonville hospital last September when a pharmacist examining the fentanyl inventory found a syringe missing a tamper-proof cap. A supervisor reviewing hospital records found a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients but then canceling the transactions and checking syringes back into the hospital’s inventory.

