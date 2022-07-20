Nurse gets year in prison for replacing fentanyl with saline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida hospital has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.

Court records show 36-year-old Monique Carter was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. She pleaded guilty in April to tampering with a consumer product.

According to the plea agreement, Carter was working at a Jacksonville hospital last September when a pharmacist examining the fentanyl inventory found a syringe missing a tamper-proof cap. A supervisor reviewing hospital records found a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients but then canceling the transactions and checking syringes back into the hospital’s inventory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.