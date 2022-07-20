Tallahassee police bomb squad responds to West Gaines St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street after a construction crew discovered “a suspicious device” in the area Wednesday morning.

TPD says at least one apartment complex on the street’s 900 block was evacuated. Several roads in the area are closed, including the intersection of Gaines Street and Lake Bradford and South Madison, as several TPD units work the scene.

TPD believes the device is a historical ordnance.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates police first responded to the area around 9:48 a.m.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

One apartment complex has been evacuated and multiple units, including the TPD Bomb Squad, are on scene investigating the device.



Several roads in the area are closed at this time, including the intersection of Gaines Street and Lake Bradford and South Madison. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 20, 2022

