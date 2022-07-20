Advertisement

Tallahassee police bomb squad responds to West Gaines St.

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street after a construction crew discovered “a suspicious device” in the area Wednesday morning.

TPD says at least one apartment complex on the street’s 900 block was evacuated. Several roads in the area are closed, including the intersection of Gaines Street and Lake Bradford and South Madison, as several TPD units work the scene.

TPD believes the device is a historical ordnance.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates police first responded to the area around 9:48 a.m.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found dead inside a vehicle in Tallahassee
Winning Florida Lottery ticket
Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Operation Southern slow down
FHP joins Operation Southern Slow Down to promote safe driving

Latest News

FAMU looks to assist incoming students scrambling for housing.
FAMU holds an online forum to address questions about housing and financial assistance
Local realtors helping FAMU students with housing
Local realtors step in to assist with FAMU housing shortage
Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
Monkeypox cases on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials