Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say

Latest News

DMAAF Museum CEO Chuck Wells gives insight on the history of the army airfield in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee expert speaks on the history of the Dale Mabry Army Airfield
President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
Alex Murdaugh's wife and 22-year-old son were found shot to death at the family's hunting...
Disbarred SC attorney pleads not guilty in murders of wife, son
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun