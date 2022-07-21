$14M in federal funding secured for projects in Leon and Gadsden counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than $18.5 million in federal funding has been approved for community projects in Florida’s Fifth Congressional District, including Leon and Gadsden counties, according to a press release from Congressman Al Lawson’s office. The money will go towards sewer treatments, a teen center, a food bank, and more, Lawson’s release says.

The Six-Bill Appropriations Minibus funding package, or H.R. 8294, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in a 220-207 vote, with no Republican support.

Madison and Duval counties are also among the areas receiving federal money for projects.

Lawson has fulfilled requests to the following nine projects in his district:

$4 million for the Gretna Sewer Expansion (Gadsden County) project for sewer treatment capacity expansion and commercial development in Gretna, Florida by installing a new sewer transmission system along State Road 12 corridor. This improvement will create jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.

$3,943,971 for the Midway Septic to Sewer Project (Gadsden County) project for conversion of a large section of residential improvement from septic systems to a centralized sewer collection and treatment system. This project will serve approximately 128 households and will result in the reduction of contaminants in the Wakulla Springs.

$1.2 million for the Teen Multipurpose Center (Gadsden County) project to acquire and rehabilitate a building for use by Gadsden County children ages 11 to 18 years. The Center will provide education and career programs, and teens will have the opportunity to gain experience in workplace readiness, college preparedness, scholarship assistance, and career exploration.

$1.6 million for the Veterans Memorial Drive (CR 59) Bridge Replacement (Leon County) project for the replacement of a pipe-arch bridge, last reconstructed in 1955. This bridge is utilized for interstate commerce and hurricane evacuation. Failure of this bridge would hinder movement out of storm surge areas and result in an 18-mile detour.

$500,000 for the TCC Commercial Vehicle Driving (CDL) Program Expansion (Leon County) Project to renovate the existing facility and purchase additional trucks to accommodate more classroom space and students during a trucker labor shortage.

$3 million to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend Impact Center and Capacity (Leon County) project to construct a new 20,000 square foot impact center and warehouse space. With the level of food insecurity expected to increase over the next decade additional capacity is needed to close the meal gap in our region.

$110,000 for the Emergency Repair to Wastewater Equipment in the City of Madison (Madison County) project to repair 1,000 linear feet of the wastewater utility approaching 80 years old underneath Range Avenue.

$3,452,972 for the City of Jacksonville Septic Tank Phase Out (Duval County) project to phase out failing septic tanks and connect residential homes to the city sewer system particularly in economically challenged areas, such as those near waterways.

$750,000 for the 8th Street Complete Streets Improvements (Duval County) project to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists from Myrtle Avenue to Main Street in Jacksonville, Fla.

“I am elated to secure this necessary funding for residents in my district,” Rep. Lawson said. “All of the projects included in the appropriations legislation strengthen the communities by investing in the livelihood of my constituents. I will always advocate for funding that is beneficial to the families in my area.”

Fiscal Year 2023 is the second time in more than a decade that Congress has accepted Community Projects Funding requests from members of Congress, according to the release.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Congressman Lawson made sure $14 million in federal funding was approved for eight project requests from Florida’s Fifth Congressional District, the release says.

