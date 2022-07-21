Blue-green algae bloom alert at Lake Munson lifted, FDOH says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The blue-green algae bloom health alert at Lake Munson has been lifted, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health in Leon County.

FDOH issued this alert on May 25 after water samples collected on May 18 indicated low-level toxins were present because of algae blooms.

The Department of Environmental Protection analyzed follow-up water samples taken on July 13, and it did not detect algal toxins. FDOH says this means the public can return to Lake Munson for activities on the water. The lake’s boat ramps had been closed because of the health alert.

You can see the latest sample results at this link.

FDOH says people should avoid contact with the water if algal blooms are seen.

“It is important that the public exercise caution and good judgment. Bluegreen algae blooms can move around or subside and then reappear when conditions are favorable again,” the release says.

If you notice an algal bloom, you can report it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903 or report it online by following this link.

