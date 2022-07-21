Carrabelle native Buck O’Neil to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Baseball’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony coming up this weekend will have some North Florida flavor.

Carrabelle native Buck O’Neil is among those being inducted.

He had an all-star career in the Negro American League, and in 1962, became the first Black coach in the major leagues, paving the way for so many others.

O’Neil has been showcased at the Carrabelle History Museum for decades, but, museum director Tamara Allen says, he’s only recently getting the full recognition he deserves.

“To see him properly honored in the Baseball Hall of Fame is just-- it’s like a dream come true,” Allen said. “But it’s also the right thing.”

O’Neil will be inducted on Sunday, 16 years after his death.

“We believed all along he should have gotten in previously,” Allen said.

In 2006, just before he died, O’Neil fell short of getting enough votes to join the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It’s a redemption of his greatness,” O’Neil enthusiast Fred Flowers said. “And of all the great ball players who played in his era.”

Fred Flowers has broken barriers himself, as a baseball player who became the first Black athlete at FSU in 1965.

“So there’s a connection between my legacy so to speak, and the legacy of Buck O’Neil,” Flowers said.

Flowers said it’s important to recognize people like O’Neil, who have been forgotten or overlooked in history. He said that O’Neil embodies important life lessons, such as not letting hate erode your heart.

“This is why I say Buck O’Neil should be studied by students all across America,” Flowers said.

As a baseball player living in the Jim Crow era, O’Neil faced discrimination on a daily basis, but even in the face of those challenges, he achieved incredible greatness.

“Another life lesson that he left us was never give up,” Flowers said. “Keep on pushing. Keep on playing until you eventually get to where you want to be.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be streamed this Sunday on the Major League Baseball Network.

