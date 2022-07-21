Advertisement

Company to install 6,000+ electric vehicle chargers in Florida

By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A company based out of New Zealand announced Thursday it will be installing over 6,000 electric vehicle chargers within Florida. This will double the number of EV chargers available in the Sunshine State, and Invisible Urban Charging will become the largest EV charger operator in the state.

IUC is currently working with Lincoln Property Company in central Orlando to deploy EV chargers to its new Truist Plaza at Church Street Station. According to a press release, IUC seeks partnerships with major property owners to provide on-site EV charging.

The company anticipates 3.5 million chargers will be needed worldwide by 2030 to meet the rising demand.

“EV charger infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the shift to electric transport,” said Nigel Broomhall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IUC. “By rolling out high volumes of EV chargers, we encourage more people to drive electric sooner. We expect our rollout will also help add high-paying local jobs, and more EVs will improve air quality, make Florida cities quieter and cleaner, reduce the dependence on foreign oil, and assist in helping reduce the impacts of climate change.”

With the mission to advance the world’s conversion to electric transportation, IUC was founded in 2019 in New Zealand. Jones Lang LaSalle, a global leader in property development and management, serves as its installation partner.

“The partnership with IUC and Lincoln properties is in alignment with Jones Lang LaSalle’s goals in sustainability and supports our global initiatives to build a better world through real estate,” said Brian Terrell, Senior Managing Director for JLL.

The press release states IUC uses its capital to deploy high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee.

For more information, visit IUC’s website here.

