Advertisement

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge

FILE - This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in...
FILE - This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, shows Thomas Lane is shown. A judge has sentenced Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday, July 21, 2022, on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020.

The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd’s family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing.

Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on state charges in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond until he must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Brandon Helms (Unsolved)
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father

Latest News

Michael Brinson, 41, taken into custody by Suwannee Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft.
Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest
MGN Online
Company to install 6,000+ electric vehicle chargers in Florida
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize