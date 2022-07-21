Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced her support and guidance for families in need, as she spearheads the Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The initiative includes $35.5 million from Governor Ron DeSantis’ budget that will support nearly 59,000 Florida families who will receive a one-time payment of $450 per child, according to the DCF release.

The $450 checks started being sent out Wednesday and you do not need to apply to receive a check.

“We are doubling down on bringing together public and private groups to collaborate and communicate with and on behalf of Floridians,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said. “We are going beyond government by bringing community partners to the table to meet the needs of foster and adoptive families under the umbrella of my Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home. That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners that are already lending families a helping hand.”

A portion of the nearly $70 million secured by Governor DeSantis in the Freedom First Budget for fatherhood initiatives will go toward mentorship opportunities for Florida’s children, including foster children, through Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity.

To receive support from Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Floridians can call the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.

Additional information can be found here.

