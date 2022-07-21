Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts drug overdose seminar to address growing issue

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office took part in a training seminar Wednesday focused on handling drug overdoses and drug investigations.

The seminar was led by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, as they’ve been battling a severe overdose problem.

“We’ve got more people dying from drug overdoses than traffic crashes, more than homicides, more than suicides, and it’s growing,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Aaron Dahl said.

There have been 19 overdoses and nine deaths in Gadsden County since July 1. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said the seminar gave them a chance to learn new investigative techniques, how to run undercover drug operations, and examine case studies from HCSO.

“This is our family we’re talking about,” said Sheriff Young. “Family members, neighbors, loved ones, and so we’re here to protect.”

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made related to the overdoses and fentanyl deaths.

The seminar took place at the Florida Public Safety Institute in Havana, and there were 42 agencies represented. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they will be in the area throughout the week, meeting with other local and federal agencies to tackle the growing drug problem.

