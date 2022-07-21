Advertisement

Historic Capitol Museum opens ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit

The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is holding a new ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit...
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is holding a new ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit giving a view into campaigns and tactics of the past.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Historic Capitol Museum held a special opening for their new ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit giving a view into campaigns and tactics of the past.

“I think it’s very interesting from a historic perspective, there are a lot of the same shenanigans that happened in historic campaigns that are happening now,” Director of Research and Programming at the Historic Capitol Museum Rachel Basan-Porter said.

Porter said the exhibit has displays of campaigns “getting nasty” dating back to the early 1900s with newspaper ads of candidates targeting each other.

The exhibit features artifacts of candidates who have campaigned for the Florida legislature over the years including buttons, bumper stickers and political campaign commercials from the 1980s and 1990s playing on a loop.

Porter said it’s a stark contrast to how candidates get their message out today.

“Back in the day we had newspapers, we had pretty slow information travel,” Porter said. “Something that is definitely a difference that you see, even though people are seeing the same tit for tat, my policy their policy it’s just more of a slow trickle of information through mailers, individuals who send out mailers about their platforms.”

One artifact on display is a comic book that former Florida Gov. Farris Bryant published to lay out his platform as a candidate. A successful tactic that won him the office.

“We have some of the ways in which they used to work, as well as interesting little facts about how Florida campaigns are run,” Porter said.

We have public campaign funds, which is pretty unique,” Porter said. “If you’re running for statewide office there is a pot of money that is taxpayer provided that people can draw from if they choose to.”

The exhibit is open now until Nov. 8, the primary election.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Brandon Helms (Unsolved)
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father

Latest News

Michael Brinson, 41, taken into custody by Suwannee Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft.
Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle
FILE - This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest
MGN Online
Company to install 6,000+ electric vehicle chargers in Florida