Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot.

The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.

