Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 21, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Earlier showers and storms are gone, and only isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Only slightly drier air is expected the next couple of days, but just a small decrease in shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will get a bit warmer, into the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.

