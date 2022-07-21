Panacea Pier reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael

PANACEA, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County officials celebrated the reopening of the Woolley Park pier Tuesday morning, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“It has been a very, very long road,” Wakulla County Commissioner Quincee Messersmith said. She said the county has been working on rebuilding the pier since 2019. “It was always one of those things, you know, a subtle reminder of what Hurricane Michael had taken away,” Messersmith said.

The pier was originally built in 1998. It was destroyed in 2005 by Hurricane Dennis, but it was rebuilt in 2009. “Now, it’s better than it’s ever been, after being destroyed twice,” Messersmith said.

During the pandemic, Messersmith said the process of rebuilding became more difficult. “Prices go up, dates change, patience runs out,” Messersmith said. “Just having it open has been wonderful.”

The new pier totaled $660,574 and the funding came from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).

