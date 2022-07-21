Police looking for missing Thomasville man last seen jumping from bridge near Barnetts Creek

THOMAS COUNTY, Georgia (WCTV) - Law enforcement in two South Georgia counties are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday. Search crews from the Grady County and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old Andrew Hires Thursday morning.

The Thomasville man was last seen Sunday night, near Barnetts Creek. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, he led deputies on a car chase and crashed his car near the creek’s bridge. Hires then jumped from the bridge, and deputies say they’re unsure if he landed in water or on the embankment.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has had people out on foot searching for him. Tips have come in from people who know Hires, but they all say they haven’t heard from him and he hasn’t reached out via his cell phone.

If you have information on Hires’ whereabouts, reach out to TCSO at 229-225-3315.

