Advertisement

Police looking for missing Thomasville man last seen jumping from bridge near Barnetts Creek

Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old Andrew Hires Thursday morning.(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Georgia (WCTV) - Law enforcement in two South Georgia counties are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday. Search crews from the Grady County and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old Andrew Hires Thursday morning.

The Thomasville man was last seen Sunday night, near Barnetts Creek. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, he led deputies on a car chase and crashed his car near the creek’s bridge. Hires then jumped from the bridge, and deputies say they’re unsure if he landed in water or on the embankment.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has had people out on foot searching for him. Tips have come in from people who know Hires, but they all say they haven’t heard from him and he hasn’t reached out via his cell phone.

If you have information on Hires’ whereabouts, reach out to TCSO at 229-225-3315.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials
First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF

Latest News

DMAAF Museum CEO Chuck Wells gives insight on the history of the army airfield in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee expert speaks on the history of the Dale Mabry Army Airfield
First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Wakulla fishing pier reopening
Panacea Pier reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael
Brandon Helms (Unsolved)
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father