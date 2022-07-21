Man wanted in Homerville deadly shooting considered armed and dangerous

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted man is considered armed and dangerous after another man was shot to death in Homerville, according to the Homerville Police Department.

Marthony Zamark Hood, 22, is wanted on murder and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Bradley Collins.

On Wednesday, Homerville police responded to Poppell Square about a man, later identified as Collins, being shot. He was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside an apartment complex. Police said Collins died following the shooting.

Anyone with information on Hood’s whereabouts is asked to call the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306 or 911.

