Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle
SUWANNEE COUNTY (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office says it arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Hamilton County on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office communications center received a notification from OnStar about a vehicle stolen in Hamilton County that was headed towards Live Oak Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Pete Merola located the vehicle in the parking lot of All Night Jiffy and conducted a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.
Michael Brinson, 41, was taken into custody after deputies suspected him of stealing the vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to a press release.
Deputies say they also found several baggies of cocaine on Brinson’s person as they arrested him.
He was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on the following charges:
- Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Cocaine
- Driving with a Suspended License
