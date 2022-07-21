Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle

SUWANNEE COUNTY (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office says it arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Hamilton County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office communications center received a notification from OnStar about a vehicle stolen in Hamilton County that was headed towards Live Oak Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Pete Merola located the vehicle in the parking lot of All Night Jiffy and conducted a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.

Michael Brinson, 41, was taken into custody after deputies suspected him of stealing the vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to a press release.

Deputies say they also found several baggies of cocaine on Brinson’s person as they arrested him.

He was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on the following charges:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Cocaine

Driving with a Suspended License

