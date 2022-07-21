Advertisement

Suwannee County deputies successfully recover stolen vehicle

Michael Brinson, 41, taken into custody by Suwannee Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft.
Michael Brinson, 41, taken into custody by Suwannee Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft.(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office says it arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Hamilton County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office communications center received a notification from OnStar about a vehicle stolen in Hamilton County that was headed towards Live Oak Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Pete Merola located the vehicle in the parking lot of All Night Jiffy and conducted a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.

Michael Brinson, 41, was taken into custody after deputies suspected him of stealing the vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to a press release.

Deputies say they also found several baggies of cocaine on Brinson’s person as they arrested him.

He was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Driving with a Suspended License

