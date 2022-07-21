Advertisement

Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest

Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of Alpha-PBP, over 4 grams of fentanyl, and 330 grams of marijuana. Additionally, two firearms were seized from a residence on the 2100 black of Saxon street.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Michael McILwee
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested after police found fentanyl, marijuana and Alpha-PBP while executing a search warrant on Saxon Street Wednesday.

Kason Small, 26, was arrested in Tallahassee for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officers without violence, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

In a Facebook post, TPD said it was investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from a home in the 2100 block of Saxon Street.

TPD’s Special Investigations Unit, Violent Crimes Response Team, and Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad conducted the search.

The units discovered 140 grams of Alpha-PBP, over four grams of fentanyl, and 330 grams of marijuana. Additionally, two firearms were seized from the residence.

Small was taken into custody and more arrests could come from the investigation as the case remains active.

TPD asks if anyone sees illegal activity to report it by calling 850-891-4200 or call anonymously to 850-574-TIPS.

