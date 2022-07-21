Thomas County man Trent Hires still missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mystery in South Georgia.

A 23-year-old man, Trent Hires, has been missing since Sunday night, and was last spotted near the Thomas-Grady County line.

The family has been searching for Hires ever since, but has had no luck tracking him down.

Now they are asking for the public’s help as law enforcement from two counties continue the search.

Hires has not been seen since leading deputies on a high-speed chase Sunday night, ditching his car and running away.

Our WCTV’s reporter Madison Glaser spoke to his family and to law enforcement Thursday.

“We’ve been out here searching for days and days and days and we haven’t got anything yet. We just want him found and found safe,” Kala Hires, Trent’s sister, said.

She said she was concerned and confused about her missing little brother.

“He calls me and I go get him no matter where he is. No matter what the situation is, always and I’ve yet to receive a phone call this time and that’s why I feel like there’s something off,” she said.

He disappeared near the Highway 84 over Barnett’s Creek after a high-speed chase with law enforcement.

Grady County deputies said they first tried to pull him over at a traffic stop, but he drove off into Thomas County. That’s where deputies said he jumped out and left the car to roll into the bridge wall.

“It wasn’t concentrated in a 10-foot area it was as wide as we could go. There’s a very rough terrain out there and most of the people that were helping us out were trained in doing searches like this and knew the clues and signs to look for,” Captain Steven Jones at the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office called the search off this morning after finding no trace of Hires being there.

“We’re encouraged by that, that he wasn’t severely injured or fatally injured by jumping off the bridge but he’s still missing,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, the Hires family is just asking Trent to reach out.

”Your son’s at home. Just call and let your mama know that you’re okay. She is worried sick and your son is asking about you,” Brandy Nesmith, Trent’s cousin, said.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s office has listed Hires as a missing person. However, Hires still faces charges for fleeing, as well as for meth and a gun that was found in his car.

