UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANIER COUNTY, Ga.- Brandon Helms has been missing for nearly seven years. Some believe he may have committed suicide, but his body has never been found.

His disappearance from a south Georgia home in December of 2015 has torn his family apart and left them searching for answers. Now investigators say they are reactivating the case in hopes of finding out what happened and potential evidence found at the scene could help them do just that.

Tune in to watch this latest edition of ‘Unsolved Georgia’ on WCTV Eyewitness News this Thursday night at 11 p.m. for an in-depth look at what we know.

Brandon Lee Helms was last seen at a home on Teeterville highway in Lakeland, Lanier County. He would be 48 years old today. He stands 5′11′' and weighed about 145 pounds at the time of his disappearance. His family says he may be recognized by his thin, receding hairline and slight hitch in his gait due to a knee problem.

Anyone with information should call the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3545.

WCTV’S ‘Unsolved’ series delves into some of the region’s most notorious missing person and cold cases, providing the public a one-stop-shop to learn more about the crime. Reporter Katie Kaplan spends weeks investigating, interviewing, filming, writing and editing each story in an effort to humanize the victim and in the belief that someone, somewhere, knows something.

Do you have a case you would like to see covered on WCTV’s ‘Unsolved?’

Send us the information at unsolved@wctv.tv

