Alicia Beshears appointed as new Superintendent of Taylor County Schools

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday he appointed Alicia Beshears as the new superintendent of Taylor County Schools.

Beshears, a native of Perry, was previously the grants coordinator of the Taylor County School Board.

A former assistant principal and teacher, Beshears earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. She also earned a master’s degree in Leadership and Policy Studies from Florida State University.

Beshears now replaces Danny Glover, who resigned from the position in Oct. 2021.

Following Glover’s resignation, an independent investigation revealed “reasonable cause” that he repeatedly violated the school board’s harassments policy per his conduct with a coworker,

