Capital Cascades Trail and Pedestrian Bridge celebrates millionth crossing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency’s Capital Cascades Trail Crossing and Pedestrian Bridge achieved its millionth pedestrian crossing since its grand opening in Oct. 2016.

Barry Faulk, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, was celebrated by BIA, Leon County, and the city of Tallahassee as he made the millionth crossing of the paths on Tuesday, July 19 at 1:12 p.m.

Barry said that he chooses not to own a car, so the bridge and other walkways have been an ideal way of maneuvering Tallahassee.

“The Pedestrian Bridge has been life-changing for me. It is a beautiful walk and an easy commute to the grocery store,” said Faulk.

Michael Killoren, the person who made the 999,999 crossing over the bridge, is a fairly new resident that moved from St. Petersburg six months ago.

Michael Killoren, 999,999th crossing of the Capital Cascades Trail and Pedestrian Bridge. (Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency)

“I use the pedestrian bridge regularly by bike and really enjoy the protected bike lane expansion in Tallahassee,” said Killoren.

Blueprint’s Director Autumn Calder says this further achieves the agency’s goal of cultivating amenities and creating safer mobility options in Tallahassee’s southside.

“Blueprint infrastructure projects focus on developing a more livable and safer community,” said Calder. “Reaching 1,000,000 crossings in less than six years tells me that it was a job well done.”

The bridge incorporates an eco-friendly design, using canopies that feature solar fabric. The canopies shield pedestrians from the heat of the Florida sun as it provides shade.

The design also mimics the look of a tree canopy — paying homage to Tallahassee’s canopy roads.

Since its completion, the walkways have been used by residents who cycle and walk for their commutes. People also like to take photos in the area. The multimillion-dollar investment that bridges downtown Tallahassee to the city’s southside has averaged 465 crossings a day this year, according to Blueprint.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.