CDC officials: Leon County COVID transmission rate remains high

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Leon County, the COVID transmission rate is considered “high” right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

This week, the FAMU COVID testing site positive rate is between 24-29%.

Tanya Tatum with FAMU Health Services said that number doesn’t include at home testing, so the positivity rate in the community is likely even higher, and people should think twice before attending a large gathering.

Tatum said the newest variants are more contagious and Leon County is seeing a very significant community transmission.

Testing at FAMU has increased over the last few weeks, from just a few hundred to almost 800 people tested on Monday.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme at FSU’s College of Medicine said with a steady rise in cases, he expects some states will soon require masks again.

“We’re going to see more hospitalizations even though this current variant isn’t as deadly. When one thousand people are infected, some people are going to die and that’s what I expect to see over the course of this summer,” Dr. Van Durme said.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital reports 19 patients are COVID positive, and Florida Capital Hospital reports 14 patients are COVID positive as of Thursday.

Both Tatum and Dr. Van Durme remind everyone to follow CDC guidance on wearing masks indoors and getting fully vaccinated.

