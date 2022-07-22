Advertisement

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in a debate in Miami

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried look to make a final impression on voters on their one and only debate in Miami.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried finally went head to head in Miami in their only scheduled debate before the August 23rd primary.

Being that these two candidates reside on the same side of the aisle they agreed on most topics, but their track records and the way they will confront certain issues is where they differed.

Thursday’s debate touched on multiple hot button issues including their stance on abortion.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Fried accused representative Crist of not always being pro-choice and explained what she would do in office.

”I will make sure that on day one we are declaring a state of emergency that allows me to make sure that money is not coming down for our state attorneys to persecute doctors or women,” shared Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried. “We have to fight now. We have to make sure our rights are being protected.”

Crist denied Fried’s accusations and touted his record during his one term as governor and the approval he currently has as a congressman.

”As your governor, Charlie Crist vetoed an anti-abortion bill that was sent to me by the republican legislature. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again,” exclaimed Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist. “And as a member of congress I have a 100% rating by planned parenthood and NARAL.”

Gun violence was another big issue on the docket. Both challenged their opponent on their commitment to gun control nut agreed that reform needs to occur.

”What I have done is called for the banning of assault weapons for a very long time and in addition to that, make sure we have background checks that actually check backgrounds,” broke down Crist. “It’s good that we have red flag laws in Florida but we need them nationwide.”

Fried echoing that same sentiment.

”So I will support making sure not only that we’re passing laws to make sure no ghost guns, making sure that we create new safety measures and mechanisms for safe storage of our guns,” said Fried. “And without a doubt, we must get those assault weapons off our streets.”

The two also took on the affordable housing crisis.

”(Adding funds to the affordable trust fund) That is a promise to make sure that more money is going back into our affordable trust fund to be expanding the amount of homes that are being built here in the state of Florida,” Fried Promised.

”We need to try to bring down property insurance rates which are skyrocketing right now under this governor,” Crist announced.

Both candidates say they’re confident they can defeat Governor DeSantis in November and made their stances clear Thursday night. They say they hope their pleas appeal to voters come primaries August 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father
UPDATE: Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest

Latest News

Starting on Saturday July 16 211 Big Bend will be launching their new lifeline for suicide...
More people reaching out for help: 988 calls increased 58% since launch
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is holding a new ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit...
Historic Capitol Museum opens ‘Historic Campaigning in Florida’ exhibit
Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
CDC officials: Leon County COVID transmission rate remains high
23-year-old Trent Hires still missing
Thomas County man Trent Hires still missing