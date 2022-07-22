Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in a debate in Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried finally went head to head in Miami in their only scheduled debate before the August 23rd primary.

Being that these two candidates reside on the same side of the aisle they agreed on most topics, but their track records and the way they will confront certain issues is where they differed.

Thursday’s debate touched on multiple hot button issues including their stance on abortion.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Fried accused representative Crist of not always being pro-choice and explained what she would do in office.

”I will make sure that on day one we are declaring a state of emergency that allows me to make sure that money is not coming down for our state attorneys to persecute doctors or women,” shared Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried. “We have to fight now. We have to make sure our rights are being protected.”

Crist denied Fried’s accusations and touted his record during his one term as governor and the approval he currently has as a congressman.

”As your governor, Charlie Crist vetoed an anti-abortion bill that was sent to me by the republican legislature. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again,” exclaimed Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist. “And as a member of congress I have a 100% rating by planned parenthood and NARAL.”

Gun violence was another big issue on the docket. Both challenged their opponent on their commitment to gun control nut agreed that reform needs to occur.

”What I have done is called for the banning of assault weapons for a very long time and in addition to that, make sure we have background checks that actually check backgrounds,” broke down Crist. “It’s good that we have red flag laws in Florida but we need them nationwide.”

Fried echoing that same sentiment.

”So I will support making sure not only that we’re passing laws to make sure no ghost guns, making sure that we create new safety measures and mechanisms for safe storage of our guns,” said Fried. “And without a doubt, we must get those assault weapons off our streets.”

The two also took on the affordable housing crisis.

”(Adding funds to the affordable trust fund) That is a promise to make sure that more money is going back into our affordable trust fund to be expanding the amount of homes that are being built here in the state of Florida,” Fried Promised.

”We need to try to bring down property insurance rates which are skyrocketing right now under this governor,” Crist announced.

Both candidates say they’re confident they can defeat Governor DeSantis in November and made their stances clear Thursday night. They say they hope their pleas appeal to voters come primaries August 23rd.

