Echols County man arrested on 14 child sex abuse charges, GBI says

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a 69-year-old man from Echols County on 14 charges of child sex abuse on Monday, July 18.

According to the GBI’s release, Dale Carmack faces seven counts of child molestation and seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Echols County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help to investigate Carmack on June 21. ECSO investigators and GBI agents started the investigation as they conducted interviews and processed evidence, leading to them securing a search warrant for Carmack’s home in the 100 block of Keith Road.

“During the execution of the search warrant, additional evidence was obtained that assisted Investigators further in the case,” the press release says.

Carmack was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he was booked on those charges. The GBI says it anticipates more charges will come as they process the seized evidence, which is still being processed.

The GBI says the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the analysis of the digital evidence.

“Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution,” the release says.

This is still an active investigation, and if you have information for the GBI, you can reach out to its Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. You can also submit tips anonymously at 1-800-597-8477 or by following this link.

