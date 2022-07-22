Advertisement

FHP troopers use Narcan to save man from overdose at Leon Co. rest area

The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon...
The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon County rest area, ultimately saving his life.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon County rest area early Friday morning, ultimately saving his life.

According to FHP’s report, troopers responded to the rest stop at I-10 eastbound mile marker 194 around 1:30 a.m. when they received a call about a man lying face up, without a shirt or shoes, on the ground.

Troopers noticed the man was overdosing since his breath was labored, he had a weak pulse and his lips and skin started to change colors.

FHP says the troopers then administered the Narcan nasal spray, waking the man up. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment.

The report says the man is 46 years old and from Panama City. Leon County EMS also responded to this scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

