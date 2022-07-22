Advertisement

Final defendants in Moultrie meth trafficking network sentenced

(WYMT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) - The final defendants guilty of participating in a meth trafficking network based out of Moultrie, Georgia, were sentenced Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Lee Smith III, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and April Contreras, 31, was sentenced to a little under 22 years in prison, after both pleaded guilty. Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, while Contreras pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to authorities.

“These defendants are responsible for supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine to a quiet Southwest Georgia community, much of which was orchestrated out of the local jail,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Law enforcement at every level are working to stop drug traffickers profiting from the sale of deadly controlled substances that cause overdoses and violent crime in our communities.”

Deputies say additional co-defendants in this case included Melissa Barrow, Aubrey Thompson, Corey Haynes, and Roderick Smith, who have all pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, the GBI began investigating a drug distribution conspiracy in Colquitt and Brooks counties in Nov. 2020, initially based on information that Contreras was selling methamphetamine in the region.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered that Smith, who was in custody at the time at the Colquitt County Jail, was working with Contreras, Thompson and Haynes, and they were part of the meth trafficking network.

The case was investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department.

