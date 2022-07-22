Advertisement

First Monkeypox case identified in SWGA

The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of Public Health but further testing is being done.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first case of Monkeypox has been identified in southwest Georgia, according to Phoebe Putney Health System.

“Monkeypox remains rare, and it is not nearly as contagious as COVID,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer. “While we want people to be cautious and aware that the virus is in Georgia, it is not something that should cause great concern.”

The main symptoms of Monkeypox are:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

“The virus typically spreads through direct contact with the rash or body fluids of an infected person, prolonged face-to-face or intimate contact or by touching items that previously directly touched an infectious rash,” Grant said.

Phoebe officials said anyone experiencing symptoms should seek testing and medical care. If exposed to someone with Phoebe officials also said they should inform the medical professionals treating them.

“The risk of exposure to health professionals is relatively low. The COVID safety protocols we have in place — wearing masks and gloves and practicing proper hand hygiene — should generally be enough to protect a health worker from contracting monkeypox,” Grant said.

As of Thursday, nearly 2,600 Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, with 158 confirmed cases in Georgia, according to the CDC.

