Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown.

Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.

Jack is one of 30 kids in the 1 to 4-years-old age group to crack the top 100. The ages 5 to 8 group has 30 contestants, and another 40 kids between the ages of 9 to 12 round out the top 100.

Fan voting began on Facebook the morning of Friday, July 22, and is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 24. To vote, simply find Jack in the album on this post and give him a like. The top 25 vote-getters will advance to the finals.

Jack’s mom tells us he’s a wild little man with the hair to match — he’s all about his flow and has grown this mullet from day one.

If Jack takes the top spot, he’ll win $2,500, as well as lifelong bragging rights.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.