Advertisement

Man arrested in fatal Decatur Co. stabbing

GENERIC — Decatur County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Decatur County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 57-year-old man for stabbing and killing someone in the 500 block of Betts Mill Road on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 11 p.m., and they found the suspect, Sergio Sanchez Gomez, nearby. He was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault, but now the charges have been upgraded to malice murder.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment that night, but he died Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the two knew each other and were living together in a migrant camp.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest

Latest News

According to the GBI’s release, Dale Carmack faces seven counts of child molestation and seven...
Echols County man arrested on 14 child sex abuse charges, GBI says
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried faceoff in their one and only debate in Miami.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in Miami debate
The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon...
FHP troopers use Narcan to save man from overdose at Leon Co. rest area
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father