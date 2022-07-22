Man arrested in fatal Decatur Co. stabbing

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 57-year-old man for stabbing and killing someone in the 500 block of Betts Mill Road on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 11 p.m., and they found the suspect, Sergio Sanchez Gomez, nearby. He was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault, but now the charges have been upgraded to malice murder.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment that night, but he died Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the two knew each other and were living together in a migrant camp.

