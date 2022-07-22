Advertisement

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2022

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms still popping up over the region. A few more still possible this evening.

Tomorrow will see just a slight decrease in the overall rain chances, but we’ll have a few morning showers, then scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Rain chances increase a bit again Sunday into Monday - but still typical scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics are still quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

