Neighborhood hoping colorful signs get drivers to slow down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Portsmouth Circle in Tallahassee the posted speed limit is 25 mph, for those who choose to obey it.

Greg Sisk, who lives on the 2100 block of the road, has found those who do are few and far between.

“I moved here a few months ago and I noticed that people were doing what I called breathtaking speeds,” Sisk said.

Sisk said drivers appeared to be going over 50 mph on the block where he said children consistently are out playing.

“I’ve never seen people speed in a residential area this badly,” Sisk said.

Sisk, a native of the Indian Head Acres neighborhood, got the idea of cute animal signs telling people to slow down from the ones on display on Seminole Drive.

After a trip to Gandy Printers and a knocking on 32 houses, he got 13 neighbors to agree to post signs in their yards.

“The signs are the only way I see we can combat it I figure if we have 12 or 13 of these signs and it’s better than my one,” Sisk said. “Maybe we can save someone’s life.”

Sisk said the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has sent out deputies before to monitor drivers on Portsmouth Circle.

“They sent some deputies out for an hour or so and they didn’t get anyone but as soon as the deputy left here comes another 50 mph plus,” Sisk said.

No one has been injured so far on the block because of speeding drivers, but Sisk said he doesn’t blame law enforcement for the chronic speeding in the area.

“I told the sheriff I don’t hold the sheriff’s department responsible because they have thousands of speeders here and trying to stop the speeders here is like a spoon against the tide,” Sisk said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.