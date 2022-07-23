‘Big Man, Big Heart:’ FSU’s Dillan Gibbons raises money to help Cornerback Greedy Vance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dillan Gibbons is showcasing his generosity once again through “Big Man, Big Heart.”

You may remember the Florida State University’s Offensive Lineman Gibbons’s campaign this time last year; “Timmy to Tally” raised money to bring a superfan to the Notre Dame game.

Now, Gibbons is raising money to support one of his teammates. He’s teaming up with Quarterback Jordan Travis to raise money for transfer Cornerback Greedy Vance after his home was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

When Vance transferred to FSU to play football, he knew he’d be joining a storied program. But what he didn’t know, was that he’d immediately be welcomed by brothers wrapping their arms around him and his family in their time of need.

Before transferring to FSU this spring, Vance received a call from from home he wasn’t expecting.

“Last August, Hurricane Ida had hit back at home and messed up my house,” Vance said. “I was currently at Louisville so I didn’t know. My mom called to let me know that the house was kinda messed up but I didn’t know much. I just thought it was a little bump in the road.”

The storm left his home with flood and wind damage leaving the floors and walls in ruins, while also destroying their screen porch and roof. Once he realized how bad it really was, he decided to ask for help.

“He came up to me and just you know shared his life with me, and shared his experience after the first time he had the chance to go back home around spring break,” Gibbons said. Gibbons said that Vance sharing that experience and what his family had been through over the past year, made him want to help Vance out.

Gibbons, the founder of Big Man, Big Heart, has used his name, image and likeness to create a Gofundme campaign to help others in the past, so he was happy to help his teammate.

“It’s an eye-opening experience right? Because as a college football player you don’t really get to have this opportunity very much,” Gibbons said. “And that’s how this all started, I saw an opportunity, an opportunity to do good and to use my platform for more than what it was worth originally.”

With the help of FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis, Gibbons started a Gofundme page to help Vance’s family recoup more than $30,000 worth of damage.

Help Vance said he doesn’t take for granted.

“You know, yeah I just got here but it’s bigger than football,” Vance said. “You know it’s something me and my family are really struggling with at home and they had the opportunity to help me and they did, so I’m really grateful for the both of them to help me with what they got started.”

And when the donations started to come in, Vance said his mother couldn’t hold back her emotion.

“She called me crying, saying she was overwhelmed about the support and the amount of fans and stuff and teammates that have helped,” Vance said. “And she told me to make sure I give that back on the field and just continue to do what I do.”

A bond between teammates, that’s bigger than any game.

“At the end of the day, what we’re really trying to exemplify is brotherhood,” Gibbons exclaimed. “So it’s absolutely been an amazing experience to be able to share that with Greedy and hopefully he’ll be able to continue to pass that on and inspire others to do the same.”

Both Vance and Gibbons feel that moments like these will only bring the team closer together and said they expect this bond to translate onto the field this season.

To participate and support Vance, you can donate here.

