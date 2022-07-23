Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 23

Though rain chances remain for Saturday, it will the better weather day for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be lower Saturday with only a 40% chance in the forecast. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s.

Mid-level lift is anticipated to arrive from the northeast starting Sunday to help boost the confidence and coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be near 60% for both days. Highs will be in the lower 90s inland.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is anticipated to move east from the Atlantic and lower the chance of rain starting Tuesday (50%) and fall to 40% Wednesday through Friday with highs temperatures inland in the middle 90s. Lows will still be warm and range from the lower to middle 70s in most locations.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust
The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers used Narcan on a man who was overdosing at a Leon...
FHP troopers use Narcan to save man from overdose at Leon Co. rest area

Latest News

Though rain chances remain for Saturday, it will the better weather day for the weekend....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 23
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2022
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2022
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, paired with feel-like...
Josh’s Friday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 21, 2022