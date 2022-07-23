Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be lower Saturday with only a 40% chance in the forecast. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s.

Mid-level lift is anticipated to arrive from the northeast starting Sunday to help boost the confidence and coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be near 60% for both days. Highs will be in the lower 90s inland.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is anticipated to move east from the Atlantic and lower the chance of rain starting Tuesday (50%) and fall to 40% Wednesday through Friday with highs temperatures inland in the middle 90s. Lows will still be warm and range from the lower to middle 70s in most locations.

