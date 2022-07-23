Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 23

Keep those umbrellas handy for Sunday afternoon, as another flurry of showers and thunderstorms is likely.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flurry of showers and thunderstorms made their way through the viewing area this afternoon as a result of the sea breeze from both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Tonight, we will see the scattered showers slowly start to dissipate through the overnight hours as temperatures get down into the mid 70′s.

Sunday is shaping up to be very similar to what we saw today. Rain coverage is at 70%, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Remain weather-aware on Sunday, as some of these storms may produce gusty winds and possibly small hail. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90′s, with the heat index (feel-like) values getting into the triple-digits in spots.

Subtropical ridging will lead a slight decline in rain chances towards the middle of the work week. In response, temperatures will climb into the mid 90′s, with heat index values around 105.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust
Jack Grant showcases the business in the front and the party in the back.
Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father

Latest News

Though rain chances remain for Saturday, it will the better weather day for the weekend....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 23
Though rain chances remain for Saturday, it will the better weather day for the weekend....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 23
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2022
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 22, 2022
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, paired with feel-like...
Josh’s Friday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2022