Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flurry of showers and thunderstorms made their way through the viewing area this afternoon as a result of the sea breeze from both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Tonight, we will see the scattered showers slowly start to dissipate through the overnight hours as temperatures get down into the mid 70′s.

Sunday is shaping up to be very similar to what we saw today. Rain coverage is at 70%, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Remain weather-aware on Sunday, as some of these storms may produce gusty winds and possibly small hail. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90′s, with the heat index (feel-like) values getting into the triple-digits in spots.

Subtropical ridging will lead a slight decline in rain chances towards the middle of the work week. In response, temperatures will climb into the mid 90′s, with heat index values around 105.

