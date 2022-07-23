Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Casey DeSantis
Some Florida families will receive $450 checks per child, according to DCF
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father
Man arrested in connection to TPD’s Special Investigations Section finding of 140 grams of...
Tallahassee police find fentanyl in drug arrest
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US