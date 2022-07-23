Advertisement

LCSO investigating accidental shooting

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting on Winged Foot Drive.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of Winged Foot Drive.

LCSO posted limited information on Saturday, indicating the scene is still active.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

WCTV is working to learn more information.

