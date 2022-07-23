LCSO investigating accidental shooting
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting on Winged Foot Drive.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of Winged Foot Drive.
LCSO posted limited information on Saturday, indicating the scene is still active.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
WCTV is working to learn more information.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.