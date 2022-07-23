Advertisement

‘Stuff the Truck’ drive hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet kicks off Monday

The drive kicks off Monday and goes from July through July 29, and their goal is to collect school supplies for children to help them in their one-on-one mentoring program.(WCTV)
By Julia Melim
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Buick, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac) locations will be hosting a “Stuff the Truck” school supply drive to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

The drive kicks off Monday and goes from July 25 through July 29, and their goal is to collect school supplies for children to help them in their one-on-one mentoring program.

The “Stuff the Truck” drive happens during the week when Floridians can also enjoy a tax free holiday.

“Mr. Hendrick is passionate about his people and the communities in which they live,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sales Manager Barbie Jordan said. “We realize our future is our children. We believe that by providing school supplies we are helping with the educational needs of those children.”

Jordan said they are encouraging everyone to participate in “Stuff the Truck,” and that they are very grateful to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, for being a vessel in the community outreach endeavors.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend or if you’re interested in becoming a mentor, visit www.bigbendmentoring.org or you can also follow them on social media @BBBSBigBend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

