Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating deadly hit-and-run

A pedestrian was hit along Thomasville Road, according to TPD.
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian is dead and police are searching for the driver involved, according to a release from the Tallahassee Police Department.

It happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.

TPD reports a man was trying to cross the road when he was hit. They are searching for a silver sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust
The parents of 42-year-old Brandon Helms sit down for an interview on their missing son
UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing South Georgia father
Jack Grant showcases the business in the front and the party in the back.
Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships