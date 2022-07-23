Tallahassee police investigating deadly hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit along Thomasville Road, according to TPD.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian is dead and police are searching for the driver involved, according to a release from the Tallahassee Police Department.
It happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.
TPD reports a man was trying to cross the road when he was hit. They are searching for a silver sedan with front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
