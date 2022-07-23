TPD investigates shooting on Jackson Bluff Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed a man was shot near the 1300 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a call for shots fired in the area. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

TPD said there are currently no suspects in the shooting, and no arrests have been made. WCTV is working to gather more details.

