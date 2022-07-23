Advertisement

TPD investigates shooting on Jackson Bluff Rd.

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed a man was shot near the 1300 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials responded to a call for shots fired in the area. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

TPD said there are currently no suspects in the shooting, and no arrests have been made. WCTV is working to gather more details.

