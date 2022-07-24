1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times.

The 38-year-old driver from Marianna was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 38-year-old from Quincy, suffered from serious injuries and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

U.S. 319 was closed for five hours due to the crash, according to FHP.

The investigation was open as of Sunday morning and was being handled by FHP Traffic Homicide.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.