Advertisement

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times.

The 38-year-old driver from Marianna was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 38-year-old from Quincy, suffered from serious injuries and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

U.S. 319 was closed for five hours due to the crash, according to FHP.

The investigation was open as of Sunday morning and was being handled by FHP Traffic Homicide.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police investigating deadly hit and run
Tallahassee police investigating deadly hit-and-run
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
LCSO investigating accidental shooting
Sneads PD badge over crime scene tape
Sneads Police Officer shot, suspect killed
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Taylor Co. woman killed in crash, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening...
Critical injury reported in Calhoun County crash on CR-167, FHP says
The original deadline for the Alligator Drive project was July 23, but Franklin County...
Alligator Drive repair project delayed, expected to finish in September