Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain elevated Sunday as a mid-level lift passes over the area during the day through Monday. Rain chances will be at 60% with highs from near 90 to the lower 90s.

The chance of showers and storms will decrease through the work week as a ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to nudge westward from the Atlantic into the area. This setup will help suppress rain chances but not eliminate the odds. As a consequence, high temperatures are forecast to reach to the middle 90s inland. The moisture at the surface will stick around and help to push head index values into the triple digits in more locations mid to late week. Those that plan to spend time working or playing outdoors should take frequent breaks indoors and stay hydrated.

