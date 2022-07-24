Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day, another round of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia. Some of the storms were no joke, with 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail reported in some spots.

A few storms remain in northeastern portions of the viewing area, moving towards the NW. Partly cloudy skies for overnight tonight, with temperatures dipping into the low-to-mid 70′s.

Slightly lower rain coverage is anticipated for Monday in comparison to today, with rain chances at 50%. This does not mean that there will be a fifty-fifty chance of rain, rather we will see about 50% coverage of the rain throughout the viewing area. High temperatures will peak around the low 90′s, and feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer when accounting for the relative humidity.

High-pressure aloft in the Atlantic will slowly propagate towards the west, helping to limit rain chances for a majority of the work week. Things will not completely dry out, but will be limited to a normal diurnal, sea breeze driven pattern. This results in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoons. Temperatures will slowly creep close to the mid 90′s throughout the week.

