Wakulla County crash restricts Crawfordville Hwy traffic

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious accident with injuries is reducing traffic to one lane on Crawfordville Highway, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is close to the 1200 block of Crawfordville Highway, near Zion Hill Rd. Officials said the highway could be shut down completely in the near future for a length of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

