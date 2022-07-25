2 men seriously injured after driver runs red light in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY (WCTV) - Two people suffered serious injuries after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highways 129 and 90 in Suwannee County on Saturday, according to a crash report.

At around 6:45 p.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Highway 90, while a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling South on Highway 129.

The sedan failed to stop at the red light at the Highway 129 intersection, causing its front to crash into the left side of the van as both vehicles tried to cross.

After the collision, the sedan then traveled off the roadway and struck a traffic control box, as well as a building on the southwest corner of the intersection, the crash report states. The van, on the other hand, came to a rest in the eastbound travel lane of Highway 90.

FHP says the driver of the Toyota Camry received citations for the following:

Failure to stop at a red light

Failure to use a seatbelt

Driving with a suspended driver’s license

Reckless driving

Both of the drivers were men from Live Oak in their 30s.

